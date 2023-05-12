Karnataka elections: More Modi, less Hindu nationalism

With how often and how fiercely Narendra Modi injects himself into elections, you would think every race — down to the vote for municipal bodies in what will soon be the world’s most populous nation — is a referendum on his standing as the leader of India. On Wednesday, a state election in Karnataka, home to 65 million people, was being closely watched for what it might foretell about national elections early next year in which Modi will seek to extend his transformational prime ministership into a second decade. In Karnataka, his Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, was trying to hold on to the only state it governs in the country’s more prosperous south, where its Hindu nationalist politics have found much slower reception.