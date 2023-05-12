Deportation Saga: Africa’s role in EU migration management

Their dream of a better life in Europe has turned into a nightmare, forced to experience violence, abuse and racism in Libya. “The biggest challenge is the mental health of the migrants,” says Victor Lutenco, IOM staff member at the transit center, where returnees are registered upon arrival. “In addition to material support, psychosocial assistance is our priority.” But these are the images that many people don’t see or know when they engage in discussions about migration. The emphasis in such public debates is usually placed firmly on people on small rubber dinghies suffering shipwreck while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea. However in truth, the majority of migration narratives featuring Africans actually take place on their own continent: according to the IOM, around 21 million Africans lived in another African country in 2020. In comparison, the number of Africans living in other regions of the world stood at over 19.5 million the same year.