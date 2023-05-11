Safety consigned to watery grave

Last week, as many as 22 people drowned when a double-decker tourist boat capsized in the Poorapuzha estuary in Malappuram district, Kerala. There were about 50 people on the boat which had a capacity of 25. The overcrowding caused the boat to list (tilt to one side) before it capsized. Several passengers were caught under the vessel and the darkness had made the rescue daunting. The operators of the boat, which did not even have a safety certificate, had violated multiple rules and conducted a service late in the evening due to the rush of tourists. Apart from functioning without a fitness certificate, mandatory for tourist boats, the vessel was initially a fishing boat converted into a tourist taxi by the owner. As the boat had only two exits and glass windows, many passengers could not escape to safety. The government of Kerala has now called for a judicial inquiry, aided by experts.