Global problem: Enzymes to help solve the plastic crisis

But with 460 million tons of oil and gas-based plastic manufactured in 2019 — a volume set to triple by 2060 — and as little as 9% of it recycled using more conventional means, plastic-tackling enzymes would need to work their way through mountains of the stuff. Around one billion tons of it annually by 2060. There has been some success in using so-called PETase enyzmes to break down polyethylene terephthalate or PET, which is commonly used in bottles, clothes and packaging.