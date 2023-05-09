Reservation fire rages in northeast

The ethnic violence raging in Manipur, which has claimed the lives of at least 54 people so far, holds out two important lessons, the first to the ruling BJP-led dispensation at the Centre, and the second to the opposition parties that are trying to come together on the issue of caste-based reservation in a move to outflank the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha elections. To the Sangh Parivar, the current strife between the Hindu Meeteis and the mostly Christian Kukis and Nagas in that northeastern state must bring home the realisation of how quickly the poison of polarisation that it has injected into our country can transform a civic protest into ethnic strife. To the opposition parties, the violence between tribal and non-tribal people must underline the fact that reservations are a tinderbox best approached with caution.