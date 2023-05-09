In a Waiting Room: Coronation and election leave UK restless

Three years after Britain left the European Union, and nine months after Britons grieved the death of the queen amid political and economic upheaval, the country is still groping for a post-Brexit identity. But even if its ultimate shape is not clear, Britain seems poised for a new era, both in politics and the monarchy. “The country is in a waiting room,” said Simon Schama, the British historian and author of “A History of Britain.” “People are saying, ‘Let’s give our peculiar new king a chance,’ while the prospect of an election pacifies a lot of the frustration and rage that people would otherwise feel.”