Toolkit of propaganda

If facts were at all germane to the issue, the alleged imputations contained in The Kerala Story are easily repudiated. There is a lot of evidence, reported by the Indian government in Parliament and by the US State Department, to suggest that Indian Muslims’ participation in the Caliphate has been minimal, in the mere tens rather than thousands. That single fact, negligible participation by the third largest Muslim population in the world, attests to the loyalties of Indian Muslims and proves the merit of our plurality. However, facts are not what one judges a film by. It is meaning one looks at. Among our mass media, cinema is special in that it is allowed artistic licence. An artist uses this liberty to show a deeper truth to society. A propagandist also infests this space but uses it to spread a lie. He’s a parasite that feeds off the freedom afforded to the artist by society.