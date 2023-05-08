Lethal weapons: Will Serbia clamp down on gun ownership?

“People here do not associate safety with government institutions, like the police doing their jobs well, but with having good neighbors and being able to protect themselves,” he explains. Serbia has now announced it will drastically reduce the number of guns in the country. “All people who own weapons — I’m not talking about the roughly 400,000 people with hunting weapons — will be subject to an audit, and then no more than 30,000 to 40,000 guns will be left,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after the recent shootings. “We will almost completely disarm Serbia.”