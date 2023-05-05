Slowdown blues: Can the global economy avoid a lost decade?

The IMF’s World Economic Outlook and Global Financial Stability Report suggest a difficult road ahead, warning that “the fog around the world economic outlook has thickened.” The rapid succession of large interest-rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks has caused public and private sector debts to increase to their highest levels in decades, enhancing the risk of financial instability. The world’s advanced economies, which grew by 2.7% in 2022, are projected to grow by just 1.3% this year. While the IMF expects Asia’s emerging and developing economies to expand by 5.3% in 2023 (compared to 4.4% last year), India’s growth forecast has been revised down to 5.9% (compared to a 6.8% growth rate in 2022).