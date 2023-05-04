Editorial: No dignity in such deaths

This week, two men died of asphyxiation when they stepped into a septic tank of a private school at Minjur. The police arrested the school correspondent for failing to provide the sanitary workers with the Minjur Town Panchayat the necessary safety equipment. The police had booked the correspondent under sections 304(a) of the IPC along with the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The recent episode is a throwback to an incident that occurred in January last year, when three persons died in Chennai after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a sewer pit. As many as 43 people have lost their lives in TN while engaging in manual scavenging in 2021, as per government records. The numbers aren’t surprising in a nation where 308 people have died cleaning hazardous sewers and septic tanks over the last few years (2018-2022).