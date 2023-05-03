Uncut gems: Ancient Romans dropped their bling down the drain

The delicate intaglios, fashioned from amethyst, jasper and carnelian, range in diameter from 5 millimetres to 16 millimetres — bigger than a pencil eraser, smaller than a dime. Some bear images of Apollo, Mars, Bonus Eventus and other Roman deities symbolizing war or good fortune. Others showcase Ceres, the god of fertility, Sol (the sun) and Mercury (commerce). One amethyst depicts Venus holding either a flower or a mirror. A reddish-brown jasper features a satyr seated on rocks beside a pillar. How and why these stones were lost is a subject of some debate among classicists. After six years of archaeological detective work that has provided a tantalising glimpse of Roman Britain, Frank Giecco, the technical director of the Carlisle project, believes that he and his team have solved the mystery.