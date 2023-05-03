Stitch in time: Saving lives with early warning systems

ANNE-SOPHIE BRANDLIN

As the climate warms, increasing the frequency of extreme weather events such as heat waves, cities including Santiago de Chile, Los Angeles and Melbourne, have taken the step of appointing so-called chief heat officers. Their job is to find ways to protect citizens from the dangerous effects of extreme heat. Eleni Myrivili, who got the ball rolling in Europe when she was appointed to the role in Athens, Greece, says awareness around natural disaster risks is key. In that spirit, two years ago, she and her team began categorizing heat waves in terms of their effect on human health. “We now have a way of predicting the types of heat waves that are going to come next week, whether they’re particularly dangerous for people or not so dangerous,” she said.