Editorial: State, shape of waterbodies

West Bengal has the highest number of ponds and reservoirs, whereas Maharashtra leads in water conservation schemes, while Tamil Nadu has the highest number of lakes. Notwithstanding TN’s natural bounty of 1.07 lakh waterbodies, about 8,300 have been encroached upon. Of the total waterbodies, 50,197 are not in use, owing to them being dried up, not being desilted, being damaged beyond repair, and due to the high saline content. The census holds significance for citizens, town planners, administrators, policy makers and government officials on the State and Central level. Despite India accounting for almost a fifth of the world’s population (18%), we hold just about 4% of the world’s share of fresh water resources. About 80% of the water available in the country is deployed towards agricultural use while 20% goes to domestic and industrial use. Close to 70% of surface water of the country is deemed to be unfit for human consumption as potable water.