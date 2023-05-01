Cuppa matters: What climate change could mean for your coffee

“Even if there’s too much heat, it does fine,” said Golooba John, a coffee farmer near the town of Zirobwe in central Uganda. For the past several years, as his robusta trees have succumbed to pests and disease, he has replaced them with Liberica trees. On his six acres John now has just 50 robustas, and 1,000 Libericas. He drinks it, too. He says it’s more aromatic than robusta, “more tasteful.” Catherine Kiwuka, a coffee specialist at the National Agricultural Research University, called Liberica excelsa “a neglected coffee species.” She is part of an experiment to introduce it to the world. If it works, it could hold important lessons for smallholder coffee farmers elsewhere, demonstrating the importance of wild coffee varieties in a warming world. Liberica excelsa is native to tropical Central Africa. It was cultivated for a little while in the late 19th century before petering out. Then came the ravages of climate change. Growers resurrected Liberica once more. “With climate change we ought to think about other species that can sustain this industry, globally,” Dr. Kiwuka said.