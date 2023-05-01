Chinese Intervention: Is the Zelenskyy-Xi call a game changer?

However, the Kremlin said it still needed to achieve the goals of its “special military operation” in Ukraine. The White House added that it was too soon to determine whether it could lead to a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Washington’s caution is shared by some experts, who think the call fails to offer anything new regarding China’s stance on the conflict. “On the one hand, the call was an old-fashioned conversation centering around the friendship between China and Ukraine, and it failed to offer any concrete peace proposals to the ongoing conflict,” said Wu Qiang, an independent Chinese analyst in Beijing. “It also didn’t condemn the Russian invasion. All of China’s political positions reflected through the call remain the same.”