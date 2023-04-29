Undocumented Gujaratis rush to US

Authorities announced last week that the four bodies recovered from the St. Lawrence River in Akwesasne, a Mohawk reserve wedged between the Canada-US border, were of people who came from a village in the Mehsana district of Gujarat, in western India. The family of four, Praveen Chaudhary, 50, his wife Diksha, 45, and their children, Vidhi, 23, and Mitkumar, 20, attempted to enter the US from Canada by boat across the St. Lawrence River, police said. They are believed to have reached Canada on a tourist visa in February. Eight bodies in total were recovered last week in Tsi Snaihne in Akwesasne. The other group of four deceased migrants was identified as a family from Romania.