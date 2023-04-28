Insects drawn to light? A perennial question gets new answer

Moths and other insects are drawn to lights at night as reliably as planets orbit stars. Entomologists have long exploited this fact by setting out light traps whenever they want to collect insects. Poets have reached for the image of a moth drawn to flame to signify self-destructive behavior in works ranging from “The Merchant of Venice” to the Hindu epic the Bhagavad Gita. Ecologists, more recently, have begun to worry that the lure of artificial lights across Earth’s nighttime surface may partially explain why insects are in global decline. But, despite all this, scientists still didn’t know why.