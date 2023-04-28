EDITORIAL: Due diligence thrown to wind

At the heart of the problem lies the unregulated manner in which enterprises associated with the gig economy have chosen to conduct their head hunting operations, throwing caution to the wind, and widening their employee base without the necessary checks and balances, or even safety audits. A few metrics might help put this into context. There are as many as 80 lakh people associated with the gig industry that was built on the foundation of the smartphone blitzkrieg. When you consider the massive volume of people employed in the industry, and how it holds an instant appeal for millions of migrant workers, a majority of whom fall under the ambit of unskilled labour, it is almost anyone’s guess as to how deeply employers might be willing to invest in essential processes such as training, soft skills, background checks, police verification and other activities.