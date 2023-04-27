Preventing a pandemic shouldn’t be difficult

In 1999, the New York State Department of Health asked me to test ‌brain samples from‌‌ people in Queens experiencing encephalitis, or brain inflammation. Surprisingly, we found they were infected with West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne virus that had never been reported before in North America. How did a virus endemic in Africa and the Middle East end up in Queens? At the time, ‌scientists posited that there were stow‌away mosquitoes on a flight from Tel Aviv. It seemed plausible that these stowaways fed on infected geese in Israel before infecting birds in New York‌. Local mosquitoes that fed on the New York birds then fed on people, and now we had an outbreak. Like today with the origins of Covid-19, there were other, often polarizing, theories. ‌Back in 1999 there were claims that the virus had been bioengineered by Saddam Hussein.