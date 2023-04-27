EDITORIAL: Betrothals, but non-binary

This is a contentious zone as the BCI resolution stated that over 99.9% of the people in India were opposed to the idea of same sex marriage. The anxiety regarding the role of the Supreme Court is all pervasive, as the powers of the Parliament cover almost all the concerns raised in the petition. A Constitution Bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud questioned as to how far the court can go, when it comes to issues in which the Parliament has the power to legislate. Having said that, the CJI eloquently questioned whether the existence of two spouses who belong to a binary gender was an essential requirement for marriage.