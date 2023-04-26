US lawmakers tackle caste discrimination

Srinivas sees it as an endemic part of Hindu culture,”and so, we carry it with us. And in this new space, America, where we’re experimenting in a laboratory of equality, we come to see these uncomfortable parts of ourselves as a culture,” she says. Pariyar feels educating the American system on caste is the first step and for him, this bill means protection. Protection is the “biggest impact” of the bill, acknowledges Wahab. “This will make people feel that they have a shot. And if they feel that there’s a discrimination effort or something going against them, they have the resource and the recourse. To be able to say, ‘this is not allowed. And this is why I’m protected under the Constitution,’” she says. As more and more states become increasingly diverse, this bill could push others into adopting caste in their official language, says Wahab. “They say when California leads, others follow. And I do believe that will be the case.” Opponents of the bill vouch for existing US law, which refers to discrimination based on ancestry. This, they feel, is adequate to interpret as caste discrimination. Samir Kalra and his organization feel apprehensive about a specific anti-caste law and its corollary implications.