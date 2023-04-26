EDITORIAL: Of labour laws and ground reality

Let’s not forget, extending the Factories Act provision to ordinary workspaces also means people will be required to consider commute times when it comes to their work hours. For those travelling by private transport, it might not be a stretch. But it’s worth probing whether India’s public transport system can be reimagined so as to provide seamless connectivity between destinations around the clock, while taking care of the maintenance issues. Even the government of India had introduced four new labour laws last year, which included the provision for a four-day work week. But then, it went against the spirit of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (manufacturing sector), which mandates that workers not be permitted to work more than eight hours a day.