Is the world turning away from the US?

But the global leader who has most theatrically flouted American leadership is President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil. Since he returned to office in January, Lula — whose defeat of Jair Bolsonaro felt like a sigh-of-relief replay of our own 2020 election — has been doing his iconoclastic best to reshape an unsteady world order. He has declined to condemn Russia’s invasion and support Ukraine; dispatched a delegation to meet with Venezuela’s reviled president, Nicolas Maduro; allowed Iranian warships to dock in Brazilian ports in violation of U.S. sanctions; announced plans to pursue a kind of common currency with Argentina that might grow into a sort of Latin American euro; and traveled to China with dozens of Brazilian business leaders to sign more than 20 bilateral agreements. Once in China, he lashed out at a global financial order that effectively requires all countries to do business in dollars — a bete noire of the Chinese — and did so at the “BRICs Bank” in Shanghai run by his onetime protegee, Dilma Rousseff, who succeeded him as president of Brazil from 2011 to 2016. Perhaps these gestures should not be so surprising. In Lula’s first two terms in office, which ended in 2010, this onetime revolutionary trade unionist crusaded against the World Trade Organization, pushed for a permanent Brazilian seat on the U.N. Security Council, and recognized Palestine as an independent state. Similarly, Macron’s rhetoric follows Jacques Chirac’s rebuke of George W Bush over the Iraq war, as well as the chorus of European leaders during the Trump years insisting that the continent could easily drift from America’s side and go it alone.