EDITORIAL: India’s scorching political apathy

The deaths last week of 14 people due to heatstroke after they were made to sit under the sun at a public meeting in Maharashtra expose the state government’s callous disregard for the well-being of its citizens. It is preposterous that lakhs of people were ferried by bus to the event and made to sit under the sun for six hours for an award function that could just as well have been held indoors with an audience of a few hundred. That Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were present at the function is a matter of shame.