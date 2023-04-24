EDITORIAL: A skewed justice delivery system

Take for instance the gender bias in the justice system: only 13 per cent of high court judges and 35 per cent of subordinate court judges are women. There is no good reason why recruitment levels should be so low despite women’s literacy increasing from 9 per cent at Independence to 77 per cent now. Women’s representation in the police is no better at 11.75%, and among prison staff at 13 per cent. This skew must surely correlate with the high rate of crimes against women in society at large. Of course, this suggests the need to correct this gender imbalance at all levels in all our justice systems, but also to start a thorough scrubbing of our laws and processes to rid them of gender insensitivity. At the current rate, the report says, it would take 24 years to bring women’s strength in the police to 33 per cent.