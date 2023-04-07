Wealth distribution: How company profits keep prices high

“Companies in certain sectors have been able to take advantage of the state of emergency of pandemic and war to raise prices in ways that are not possible in normal times. When prices rise more than costs, profit margins increase,” Isabella Weber of the University of Massachusetts Amherst told DW. Ulrich Kater, chief economist at Deka Bank, says it was the fog of uncertainty during the pandemic and war that led companies to hike prices. “You want to implement a safety margin so that you are not buried by the cost increases afterward,” he told DW. In the United States, companies are now recording the highest profits since the end of World War II. That is according to a recent study by Weber, who also masterminded the German cap on energy prices. In Europe, “the effect of profits on domestic price pressures has been exceptional from a historical perspective,” economists at the ECB wrote in a blog in March. Profit growth outstripped wage growth especially in agriculture, manufacturing, trade, transportation and food and mining and utilities, according to ECB calculations.