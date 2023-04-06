When Finland joined NATO

Marin conceding defeat is symbolic of a greater leaning towards conservative and nationalist parties across Europe. Take for instance, Sweden which ousted its left wing government to go right last year. Subsequently, an election in Italy witnessed the triumph of Giorgia Meloni, a representative of the far-right party Brothers of Italy. A similar scene is playing out in Spain where the left wing government is under immense duress while the right wing and far right wing parties blaze ahead in the run-up to the election in December. These shifts in global polity are occurring even as Ukraine’s western allies are pumping north of $70 bn in military aid to the country to help it thwart a full-scale Russian invasion. NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg remarked on Monday that there are no signs that Russian President Putin is preparing for peace.