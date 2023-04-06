Fasten your seatbelts: What you need to know about turbulence

Paul Williams, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of Reading in England, has studied turbulence for more than a decade. Dr. William’s research has found that clear air turbulence, which occurs most frequently at high altitudes and in winter, could triple by the end of the century. He said that this type of turbulence, of all categories, is increasing around the world at all flight altitudes. His research suggests that we could encounter bumpier flights in the coming years, which could potentially result in more passenger and crew injuries. How is turbulence monitored and measured? Meteorologists rely on a variety of different algorithms, satellites and radar systems to produce detailed aviation forecasts for conditions such as cold air, wind speed, thunderstorms and turbulence. They flag where and when turbulence might happen. Jennifer Stroozas, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Aviation Weather Center, called turbulence “definitely one of the more challenging things to predict.”