Meanwhile, Japan’s decisions to dramatically increase its defense budget and strengthen cooperation with allies like the US have caused China to question Tokyo’s intentions. After Japan announced its decision to restrict the export of semiconductor manufacturing equipment on Friday, Qin urged Tokyo not to join US efforts to contain China’s development. “The United States used bullying tactics to brutally suppress the Japanese semiconductor industry, and now it is repeating its old tricks against China,” Qin told his counterpart. He also accused Japan of being Washington’s “minion.” Hayashi underlined that the restrictions were “consistent with international rules,” adding that they were “not aimed at a specific country.” The curbs are in line with similar measures from the US and the Netherlands aimed at restricting China’s ability to make advanced processor chips.