Legal impunity: Inside Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion

It’s an allegation that could not be independently verified. But institutionally, RAB falls under the authority of the Ministry of Home Affairs, and its highest official is responsible to the prime minister. DW and Netra News confronted the Ministry of Home Affairs and Prime Minister’s Office with the allegations. The Ministry of Home Affairs denied any involvement, claiming the allegations are “politically motivated” and “malafide”, a legal term for something undertaken in bad faith. It warned DW against “circulating any partisan views.” The Prime Minister’s Office did not respond. Created in 2004, the elite force took members of Bangladesh’s military and police and brought them together to fight terror and organized crime.