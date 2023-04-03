Shobha Yatras turn incendiary

The riots in Sasaram and Biharsharif, in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home district of Nalanda, have been serious enough for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to cancel his political meetings in the former town scheduled for Sunday, but not sufficient for him to cease fishing in troubled waters. Bihar’s citizens are witness to the strange situation of watching people abandon their homes in two districts while the country’s Home Minister and the state’s Chief Minister are presently in Patna with no news of them conferring in the interests of peace. We do have news, however, of Shah calling the state’s governor to ask if he can be of help. The latter has taken it upon himself to set up a 24x7 war room in Raj Bhavan, ostensibly to ‘monitor the situation’ but perhaps also to play up the incompetence of the Chief Minister.