Dissolved dreams Myanmar: What’s next for Suu Kyi’s party?

And those looking to run for election must also open offices in at least half of Myanmar’s 330 townships and contest at least half of all constituencies. They must also prove they hold funds of 100 million kyat ($47,000). Some 63 parties enrolled under the new law, while 40 failed to register, according to an announcement by state-run media. Myanmar politician Bo Bo Oo, who is a member of the NLD, dismissed the junta’s tough registration law. “In our view, since the coup, the [State Administrative Council] did get the power illegally. Then its effort on forming new [Union Election Commission] and making a new Party Registration Law are also illegal. We don’t recognize the SAC’s illegal written law.” The military has promised “free and fair” elections since the coup but with conflict continuing throughout the country, the junta extended Myanmar’s state of emergency by a further six months in February, leaving no set date for new polls.