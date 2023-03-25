Desalination debate: Is the ocean viable to fight water scarcity?

WASHINGTON: While around 70% of Earth’s surface is covered with water, less than 1% percent is actually drinkable.

These finite freshwater resources are very unevenly distributed. In hot, dry regions with growing populations and increasing living standards, there is not enough water to go around — a situation exacerbated by climate change.

As solutions such as cloud seeding or even iceberg harvesting remain unproven at scale, the desalination of our oceans into drinking water has emerged as the ultimate means to drought-proof regions suffering water poverty.

The centuries-old concept uses thermal distillation or a reverse osmosis membrane to separate salt from the sea.