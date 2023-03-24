Gravity of crime & punishment

NEW DELHI: In what appears to be a revival of the debate surrounding capital punishment, the Supreme Court this week agreed for a fresh examination of the legality of the method employed i.e. death by hanging.

Four decades ago, the nation’s apex court upheld that the mode of executing death-row prisoners by hanging cannot be deemed too cruel or barbaric.

The SC’s review rests on two counts – one of them being the non-application of the test of proportionality in the 1983 judgement, and the second being the scientific advancements made in 40 years that warrants an inquiry into a less painful method of execution.