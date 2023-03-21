Will noose die? Supreme Court seeks data on mode of execution
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it may consider setting up of a committee of experts to examine whether execution of death row convicts by hanging was proportionate and less painful and sought “better data” from the Centre on issues pertaining to the mode of execution.
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, which was hearing a PIL seeking removal of the present mode of execution of death row convicts by hanging from the statute, made clear that it cannot direct the legislature to adopt a particular mode of sentencing condemned convicts.
On the issue of the panel, it said if there was any data either in India or abroad regarding alternate methods of executing the death penalty then it would be better to form a panel which may consist experts from the National Law Universities, AIIMS doctors and scientists.
The bench asked whether science was suggesting that the execution by hanging is still the “best method today or if there is another method which is more suitable to uphold human dignity”, and asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to get more information on the impact of death by hanging, pain caused, and the period taken for such death to take place and availability of resources to effectuate such hangings.
