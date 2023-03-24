An Irish Dilemma: Businesses keen to move on from Brexit

WASHINGTON: The UK government has comfortably won a parliament vote on its new Northern Ireland-EU deal. The Windsor Framework now looks set to be implemented.

Most business leaders in Northern Ireland are happy about that. In Northern Ireland, things are rarely black and white. Rather they’re green, orange and any number of shades in between.

The region has been the central issue in EU-UK negotiations since the 2016 Brexit vote. The main question: Where should the border separating the EU single market from the UK market be?