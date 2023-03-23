Keep the chirps, birdsongs coming

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of World Sparrow Day, which was observed earlier this week, it seemed pertinent to note the manner in which sparrow populations across the country had been declining in a drastic manner since the 1990s.

As per an ornithological survey conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the population of sparrows in Andhra Pradesh had dipped by 80%.

In other states like Kerala, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the numbers had dropped by 20%. Coastal areas reported a drop in the population as steep as 70% to 80%.

A similar tale played out in metros like Mumbai and Kolkata, and mega-cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurugram, which are now blazing through with industrialisation and urbanisation on an unprecedented scale.