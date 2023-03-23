Fuel fraternity: Will Turkey become a Russian gas hub?

By Seda Sezer Bilen

WASHINGTON: Russia was the world’s largest gas exporter until February 24, when Moscow invaded Ukraine, shaking global energy markets and forcing Europe to end its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

Europe imposed sanctions on Russia, which Turkey has refused to apply. Since the war began,Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sought to play a mediating role in the conflict, supplying weapons to Kyiv while maintaining close relations with President Vladimir Putin.