How do volcanic smoke rings form? New clues in the vapour

By Carolyn Wilke

NEW YORK: Some volcanoes perform a rather subtle trick: blowing rings of vapour that waft near their craters.

The short-lived rings have been observed occasionally at volcanoes like Etna in Italy and Eyjafjallajökull in Iceland.

Now researchers have found new clues about how bursting gas bubbles create these curiosities in some volcanoes.

Most volcano research focuses on the strong eruptions that threaten human lives, said Simona Scollo, a volcanologist at the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Italy.

But “we want to understand how our volcanoes work,” she said, “not only when they create a disaster for people or when they are very dangerous.” So she and her team investigated the rings, which are typically associated with relatively mild volcanic activity.

They published their findings last month in the journal Scientific Reports.