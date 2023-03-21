Misdirected fury: The shadow of the Iraq war lingers on

WASHINGTON: The killing continues, two decades on. In February alone, at least 52 civilians died in Iraq in shootings, bombings, or other attacks.

The violence is an echo of the war in Iraq, which the United States launched in the overnight hours of March 19-20, 2003.

Iraq could do little against a “shock and awe” campaign carried out by a US-led “coalition of the willing” that included the United Kingdom, Australia, and Poland.