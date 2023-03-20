A yeti-like non-BJP, non-Cong front

NEW DELHI: We are at that point in a pre-election year when every regional party is jostling to get into a sweet spot from which it can reach the honey pot of power in any scenario that the fickle Indian voter can throw.

Statements made by parties during this time are characteristically full of faux vehemence and clarity. This is done in anticipation of future numbers, so there are no certainties. They therefore fall back on bravado, overstating their own significance and offering commitments that are verily negotiable.