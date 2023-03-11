Maternal mortality: Pregnancy is ‘shockingly dangerous’

In the year 2000, the global maternal mortality rate (MMR) stood at 339. That means that 339 pregnant people of child-bearing age died per 100,000 live births. In 2020, the global MMR was 223. But according to the UN report, most countries around the globe have failed to lower their maternal mortality rate (MMR) significantly in that 20-year period. The UN report says there had been a small decrease between the years 2000 and 2015, but that since 2016 the global maternal mortality rate has stagnated. And that is unacceptable, said Jenny Cresswell, a scientist at the WHO and co-author of the report. “Stagnation is absolutely not good enough,” Cresswell told DW. “The Sustainable Development Goal [SDG] target is to reduce the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030. We are currently far off-track to meet this target.”