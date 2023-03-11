Editorial: Of godmen and their garb

Godmen from India who have run afoul of the law, still possess an impunity with which they function, preach, and socialise without a care in the world. A few weeks ago, representatives of the disgraced spiritual leader Nithyananda made an appearance at two UN committee meetings in Geneva. The spokespersons of the self-styled guru represented the United States Of Kailasa (USK), the first ‘sovereign state for Hindus’ founded by the said godman. One of them — a woman named Vijayapriya Nithyananda, who introduced herself as the permanent ambassador of USK, posed a question regarding measures that could be taken to stop the persecution of Nithyananda and the people of Kailasa.

The international body did not waste much time putting the interlopers in their place as it ignored their statements, remarking that the submissions were irrelevant and tangential to the matters up for discussion. The Indian government has not bothered to respond, even though Nithyananda is wanted in the nation in several cases involving rape and sexual assault. The godman had fled the country in 2019, after courting arrest in the aftermath of a rape accusation levelled by a disciple, and on account of kidnapping and confining children at his ashram in Gujarat.

Following his escape, he has claimed to have purchased an island off the coast of Ecuador, and founded a new country called Kailasa, which has its own flag, constitution, central bank, passport and emblem. The social capital gained by Nithyananda under the garb of spirituality had won over starry-eyed folks in the global north as well, until better sense prevailed. Citing the cause of deception, the New York metropolitan region’s largest municipality — Newark has revoked a pact that it had inked with Kailasa in January this year. Newark city in New Jersey rescinded its sister city agreement with USK, within a week of signing the pact with the virtual sovereign state. Officials termed the agreement as a regrettable incident.

Closer home, in India, netizens fumed after a convicted killer and rapist, who has a massive fan following — Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was recently granted temporary reprieve from jail for the fourth time in 12 months. The release has riled up women’s rights activists who said such relaxations set a dangerous precedent.

Singh, who happens to be the head of the spiritual group called Dera Sacha Sauda was granted liberty for 40 days. It might be recalled that he was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017, on account of sexual assault, and the murder of a journalist who had exposed his misdeeds. The verdict led to riots which left 36 people dead and prompted a shutdown of internet services in parts of Haryana.

Singh’s exploits have a precedent. Last month, octogenarian guru Asaram Bapu was sentenced to life imprisonment on charges of sodomy and rape. One could relegate the actions of such godmen as cannon fodder for memes. But, it must be remembered that such operators are wolves in sheep’s clothing, making the most of human frailties and the innate need to seek out those who might have the answers. Law enforcement officials must not extend sympathy to such unscrupulous individuals out of the fear of upsetting public order. Instead, bringing them to justice speedily, and making an example of them, will deter future offenders, who think a robe is a guarantee of all-round immunity.