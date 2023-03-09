Squashing Dissent: Final assault on India’s press freedom

An ignorant public and a government free of scrutiny and accountability are threats to democracy. But Modi appears intent on replicating this across India. The proposed amendments to national guidelines for digital media that were unveiled in January are strikingly similar to those imposed on Kashmir, empowering government fact checkers to label online content as “fake or false.” Days after those changes were announced, the government ordered online platforms to block links to “India: The Modi Question,” a BBC documentary critical of the prime minister. Indian tax agents later raided the British broadcaster’s offices in India. Such raids have been used repeatedly to pressure critical voices in the media. Since he took power in 2014, Modi has systematically debased India’s democratic ideals, bending courts and other government machinery to his will.