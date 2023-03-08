Fighting injustice: When a scribe takes aim at walls of caste

Its growing influence allowed Kotwal to nab an interview with Rahul Gandhi, scion of a once-mighty political dynasty who is seeking to challenge Mr. Modi in next year’s election. Her rising public profile, though, has also brought her multiple rape and death threats. Even making it this far as a Dalit woman is a victory in India’s caste-ridden society. Born to manual labourers, Kotwal grew up in a Dalit neighborhood in New Delhi. Before leaving for school each morning, she stuffed her notebooks in a jute sack, which she also used as a seat on the ground. Her family’s meagre earnings meant that as a 16-year-old she needed to work to pay for both her education and her personal needs.