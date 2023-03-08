Escaping a quagmire Many Pakistanis aim to enter EU illegally

The catastrophic floods in 2022 aggravated the crisis by inflicting more than $30 billion in damages and economic losses, and displacing millions of people. Food prices have soared, and the number of people facing food insecurity has doubled to 14.6 million, according to UN figures. The World Bank estimated that up to 9 million more people could be dragged into poverty as a result of the flooding. Over one-fifth of Pakistan’s 220 million people already live below the national poverty line, according to the Asian Development Bank and IMF.