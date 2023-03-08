Editorial: An unwelcome reception

The bane of misinformation has assumed alarming proportions in India – going by the developments that transpired in Tamil Nadu over the past few weeks. Migrant workers were swept up in panic as videos purporting to be that of assaults on them by a few miscreants in the State went viral. While the law and order machinery flew into damage control mode to assuage their concerns, a delegation of higher officials from Bihar also dropped in to assure them that things are under control and that there is no need to flee to their hometowns.