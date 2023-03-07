Editorial: The threat of sub-nationalism

By any reckoning, the happenings of the past fortnight in Punjab are bizarre. Police have been unable to explain how they caved in to a self-styled Khalistan leader and his bandolier-wearing companions when they stormed a police station in Ajnala, on the outskirts of Amritsar, and forced the release of an associate. They say the mob led by Bhindranwale-wannabe Amritpal Singh used the Guru Granth Sahib as a shield when they broke through the barricades. Policemen were constrained from using force to repel the invasion lest the sanctity of the holy book be tarnished. Going further in their deep deference, they submitted in a court that they had all along been wrong, very wrong, in detaining the suspect, may he kindly be discharged.