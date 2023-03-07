How Singapore impresses as a superpower

Singapore’s authoritarian system of government may not be the reason for its success, but it is an essential part of the city-state’s character. A law-abiding society is one where pedestrians wait for the signal before crossing the street, even when there is no car in sight. While this is better than a society in which it is customary to disregard the law, a system in which people obey the spirit of the law rather than the fine print is more efficient. In New York or London, for example, people often cross the street without waiting for the signal to turn green, using their judgment to avoid obstructing traffic.