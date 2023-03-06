Editorial: Rahul, charity begins at home

If any post-yatra chest-thumping has been seen in the Congress, it was at the Raipur plenary of the party late last month. Apart from the predictable showering of encomiums on Rahul Gandhi, it was full of backslapping talk of ‘energy unlocked’ by the yatra and plans for an East-West journey to release yet more of it. The party’s new president Mallikarjuna Kharge said this was the beginning of a ‘New Congress’.